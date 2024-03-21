Full Year 2023 Enel SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 21, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT

Thank you. Good evening to all the people connected. Welcome to the Full Year 2023 Results Presentation, which will be hosted by Enel CEO, Flavio Cattaneo; and the CFO, Stefano De Angelis. Following the presentation, we will have the usual Q&A session. We ask those connected to the webcast to send questions only via email at [email protected]. Before we start, let me remind you that media is listening to both the presentation and the Q&A. Thank you. And now let me hand over to the CEO.



Sorry, I started, but the phone -- thank you. Thank you, sorry for this delay. Thank you, Monica. And welcome to everybody. Group delivery in 2023 was strong. All the targets revised upwards in