Mar 21, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Enel Full Year 2023 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Monica Girardi. Please go ahead.
Monica Girardi - Enel SpA - Head of Group IR
Thank you. Good evening to all the people connected. Welcome to the Full Year 2023 Results Presentation, which will be hosted by Enel CEO, Flavio Cattaneo; and the CFO, Stefano De Angelis. Following the presentation, we will have the usual Q&A session. We ask those connected to the webcast to send questions only via email at [email protected]. Before we start, let me remind you that media is listening to both the presentation and the Q&A. Thank you. And now let me hand over to the CEO.
Flavio Cattaneo - Enel SpA - CEO & Director
Sorry, I started, but the phone -- thank you. Thank you, sorry for this delay. Thank you, Monica. And welcome to everybody. Group delivery in 2023 was strong. All the targets revised upwards in
Full Year 2023 Enel SpA Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 21, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...