Q4 2023 Cutera Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 21, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by this is the conference operator and welcome to the Cutera, Inc. fourth quarter 2023 Results Conferce Call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded after the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions to join the question queue. You may press star then one on your telephone keypad. Should you need assistance during the conference call, you may signal an operator by pressing star then zero. I will now turn the call over to Greg Parker, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Greg Barker - Cutera Inc - Vice President - Corporate FP&A, Investor Relations



Thank you, operator, and thank you, everyone, for joining us. With me today is Taylor Harris, Cutera's Chief Executive Officer, and Stuart Drummond, Interim CFO. Following our prepared remarks, we'll take your questions.



Before we get started, I'll note that the discussion today includes forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect management's current