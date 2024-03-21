Q4 2023 Hirequest Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 21, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone. And thank you for participating in today's conference call to discuss HireQuest financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31st, 2023. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to John Nesbett of IMS Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



John Nesbett - IMS Investor Relations - Investor Relations



Thank you. Like to welcome, everybody to the call. Hosting the call today are HireQuest Chief Executive Officer, Rick Hermanns; and Chief Financial Officer, Steve Crane. I'd like to take a moment to read the Safe Harbor statement. This conference call contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A. of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended. These forward-looking statements and terms such as anticipate, expect, intend, may, will, should or other comparable terms involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the