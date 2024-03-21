Q4 2023 Hyperfine Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 21, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Hyperfine fourth-quarter 2023 and fiscal year 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)



As a reminder, today's program is being recorded. And now I'd like to introduce your host for today's program, Marissa Bych from the Gilmartin Group. Please go ahead.



Marissa Bych - Gilmartin Group LLC - IR



Thank you for joining today's call. Earlier today, Hyperfine, Inc., released financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023. A copy of the press release is available on the company's website as well as sec.gov.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



Any statements contained in this call that relate to expectations or predictions of future events, results, or performance are forward-looking statements. All forward