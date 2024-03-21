Q4 2023 ECN Capital Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 21, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

John Wimsatt - ECN Capital Corp - Chief Investment Officer



Thank you, Gary. And good afternoon, everyone. First, I want to thank everyone for joining this call. Joining us today from the company are Steve Hudson, Chief Executive Officer; Michael Lepore, Chief Financial Officer; Jackie Weber, VP and Controller; Lance Hull, President of Triad Financial; Matt Heidelberg, Chief Operating Officer of Triad Financial; Hans Kraaz, Founder and CEO of IFG; and Mike Opdahl, President of Source One.



The news release summarizing these results was issued this afternoon and the financial statements and MD&A for the three month period ended December 31, 2023 and filed the CDR.