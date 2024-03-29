President and CEO Todd Nelson of Perdoceo Education Corp (PRDO, Financial) sold 48,000 shares of the company on March 21, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $17.4 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $835,200.

Perdoceo Education Corp is an educational services company that offers a wide range of degree programs through its online platforms and campuses. The company operates through its subsidiaries, providing both undergraduate and graduate degree programs designed to meet the career-focused, lifelong learning needs of adult learners.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 464,535 shares of Perdoceo Education Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the last year, where there have been no insider buys but 21 insider sells for the company.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Perdoceo Education Corp were trading at $17.4, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.175 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 8.21, below the industry median of 19.81 but above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that Perdoceo Education Corp is significantly overvalued. With a share price of $17.4 and a GF Value of $12.74, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.37.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders of Perdoceo Education Corp.

The GF Value image above provides a visual representation of the stock's valuation relative to its intrinsic value estimate.

