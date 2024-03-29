Chewy Inc (CHWY, Financial) has recently experienced a notable decline, with a daily loss of -10.26% and a 3-month drop of -36.47%. Despite these setbacks and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of just $0.09, a pressing question arises: is Chewy significantly undervalued? This article aims to delve into Chewy's current valuation, encouraging readers to explore the following in-depth analysis.

Company Introduction

Chewy Inc (CHWY, Financial) stands as the largest e-commerce pet care retailer in the U.S., boasting $10.1 billion in 2022 sales. Founded in 2011 and later acquired by PetSmart in 2017, Chewy made its public debut in 2019. The company thrives on a diverse range of products, from pet food and treats to pharmacy items. Comparing Chewy's stock price with the GF Value, an estimated fair value, offers an insightful perspective on the company's intrinsic worth.

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that reflects Chewy's intrinsic value, incorporating historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. When a stock trades significantly below the GF Value Line, it suggests potential for higher future returns, indicating undervaluation. Chewy (CHWY, Financial), with a share price of $15.92, appears to be significantly undervalued according to the GF Value, which is set at $50.12. This discrepancy suggests a promising outlook for long-term returns on the stock, outpacing its business growth.

Financial Strength

Investors must consider a company's financial strength to avoid the risk of permanent capital loss. Chewy's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 2.15, ranking above 76.77% of peers in the Retail - Cyclical industry, suggesting a fair level of financial robustness. The company's overall financial strength is rated 7 out of 10.

Profitability and Growth

Chewy's profitability, as indicated by a 2 out of 10 ranking, has been inconsistent, with an operating margin of -0.21%, placing it below 70.19% of its industry counterparts. However, the company's growth prospects are brighter, with a 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of 13.7%, surpassing 86.6% of the Retail - Cyclical industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing Chewy's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) of -1.87 to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) of 11.64 reveals a challenge in generating adequate cash flow relative to invested capital. This is a critical aspect to consider when assessing the company's profitability and potential for value creation.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Chewy (CHWY, Financial) appears significantly undervalued when considering its fair market value. With fair financial health and poor profitability, the company's growth outpaces a significant number of competitors within the Retail - Cyclical industry. For a more detailed financial overview of Chewy, interested investors can review its 30-Year Financials here.

