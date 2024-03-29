John Strosahl, the CEO of Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF, Financial), has sold 32,674 shares of the company on March 20, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $17.94 per share, resulting in a total value of $586,118.76.

Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF, Financial) specializes in providing software for the management of Apple devices. The company's solutions are designed to help organizations manage their Apple devices efficiently, providing a streamlined experience for IT departments and end-users alike.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 66,635 shares of Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF, Financial) and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions that have taken place over the last twelve months.

The insider transaction history for Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF, Financial) indicates a trend of insider selling, with 27 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF, Financial) were trading at $17.94, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.318 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.54, with a GuruFocus Value of $32.98. This valuation suggests that Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF, Financial) is currently categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice, according to GuruFocus's metrics.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

