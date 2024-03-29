Mark Meller, the CEO and 10% Owner of SilverSun Technologies Inc (SSNT, Financial), has sold 56,913 shares of the company on March 21, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $13.69 per share, resulting in a total value of $779,409.97. SilverSun Technologies Inc (SSNT) is a business application, technology, and consulting company focused on delivering strategies and solutions to companies in the manufacturing, distribution, and service industries. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services and technologies to support business operations, including enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, and business intelligence solutions. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 80,922 shares of SilverSun Technologies Inc (SSNT) and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of 12 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe. On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of SilverSun Technologies Inc (SSNT) were trading at $13.69, giving the company a market cap of $71.441 million. The stock's valuation, as indicated by the price-to-GF-Value ratio of 3.21, suggests that SilverSun Technologies Inc (SSNT) is significantly overvalued when compared to the GuruFocus Value of $4.26. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The recent insider sell by CEO and 10% Owner Mark Meller may provide investors with insight into the company's valuation and insider sentiment. However, it is important for investors to consider a range of factors, including the company's overall financial health, market conditions, and individual investment strategies, when interpreting insider transactions.

