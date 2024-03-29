Genomma Lab Internacional SAB de CV's Dividend Analysis

Insights into Genomma Lab Internacional SAB de CV's Upcoming Dividend Payout

Genomma Lab Internacional SAB de CV (GNMLF, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.2 per share, payable on a date that is yet to be announced, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-03-22. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Genomma Lab Internacional SAB de CV's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Genomma Lab Internacional SAB de CV Do?

Genomma Lab Internacional SAB de CV is a specialty and generic drug manufacturer. The company's stated goal is to improve and preserve the health and well-being of people through innovative, safe, and effective products. Genomma operates a wide variety of brands to serve different consumer needs, including pregnancy, pain medication, and deodorant. The company considers merger and acquisition investment as a potential component of its operational growth strategy for expanding its research, development, manufacturing, and marketing capabilities.

A Glimpse at Genomma Lab Internacional SAB de CV's Dividend History

Genomma Lab Internacional SAB de CV has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2021. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Genomma Lab Internacional SAB de CV's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Genomma Lab Internacional SAB de CV currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.87% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 5.20%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Based on Genomma Lab Internacional SAB de CV's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Genomma Lab Internacional SAB de CV stock as of today is approximately 3.87%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-09-30, Genomma Lab Internacional SAB de CV's dividend payout ratio is 0.48. Genomma Lab Internacional SAB de CV's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Genomma Lab Internacional SAB de CV's profitability 8 out of 10 as of 2023-09-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 8 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Genomma Lab Internacional SAB de CV's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors. Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Genomma Lab Internacional SAB de CV's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Genomma Lab Internacional SAB de CV's revenue has increased by approximately 10.50% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 63.47% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Genomma Lab Internacional SAB de CV's earnings increased by approximately 25.90% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 69.81% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 6.60%, which outperforms approximately 44.44% of global competitors, further corroborates the company's strong growth prospects.

Next Steps

Genomma Lab Internacional SAB de CV's dividend payments, growth rate, and payout ratio reflect a company that is not only committed to returning value to shareholders but also demonstrates the potential for future growth and profitability. With solid growth metrics and a favorable profitability rank, Genomma Lab Internacional SAB de CV appears poised for continued success. Value investors considering dividend stocks may find Genomma Lab Internacional SAB de CV an intriguing option. For a deeper exploration of high-yield opportunities, GuruFocus Premium users can utilize the High Dividend Yield Screener to discover stocks that align with their investment strategy.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.