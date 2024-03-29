Wall Street Eyes Weekly Gains as Fed Maintains Rate-Ease Path, Powell's Commentary Awaited

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Wall Street's stock index futures saw a slight increase on Friday, indicating a strong finish to the week. This optimism follows the Federal Reserve's commitment to a rate-easing policy, with investors keenly awaiting Fed Chair Jerome Powell's insights later in the day.

The U.S. stock market reached new highs, driven by a surge in chip stocks, thanks to Micron Technology's positive forecast. The Federal Reserve's indication of three potential interest-rate cuts this year further bolstered investor confidence.

Market expectations for a rate cut in June have jumped to 74%, a significant increase from 56% earlier in the week, as per the CME's FedWatch Tool.

Investors are gearing up for comments from various central bankers, including Jerome Powell, to gauge the future direction of monetary policy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is nearing the 40,000 mark, aiming for its best weekly performance of the year. Similarly, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are on track for their most impressive weekly gains, with the Nasdaq targeting its best week since mid-January.

In early trading, Dow e-minis rose by 0.04%, S&P 500 e-minis by 0.11%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis by 0.18%. Rate-sensitive megacap growth and technology stocks saw premarket advances.

Leading the market gains this week, Tesla stands out, while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index has risen by nearly 3%.

Nike's shares dropped by 6.8% following a revenue shrinkage warning for the first half of fiscal 2025. Lululemon Athletica also saw a decrease of 12.5% in its share price after projecting lower-than-expected annual revenue and profit.

Reddit experienced a 2.5% decline after its impressive market debut, while FedEx's shares climbed by 12.5% after surpassing quarterly profit and operating margin forecasts.

As earnings season approaches, investors will closely monitor early reports from companies like Nike and FedEx for indicators of broader market trends.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.