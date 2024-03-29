Intuit Inc EVP, Chief Technology Officer Alex Balazs Sells Company Shares

Author's Avatar
29 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Intuit Inc (INTU, Financial), a financial software company that provides financial, accounting, and tax preparation software for small businesses, accountants, and individuals, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Alex Balazs, the company's Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, sold 280 shares of Intuit Inc on March 20, 2024. SEC Filing indicates that the insider completed the transaction at an average price of $636.38 per share, which resulted in a total transaction amount of $178,186.40. Following this transaction, the insider's direct ownership in the company has adjusted accordingly. Over the past year, Alex Balazs has been active in the market, selling a total of 6,551 shares and making no purchases of Intuit Inc stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales for the company, with a total of 28 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the past year. 1771144937811898368.png The market capitalization of Intuit Inc stands at $182.35 billion, reflecting the scale and significance of the company within its industry. The stock's price-earnings ratio is currently 66.46, which is above both the industry median of 28.1 and the company's own historical median. This valuation metric suggests a premium compared to its peers and its own past trading history. Intuit Inc's stock price on the day of the insider's sale was $636.38. When compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $580.52, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.1, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued based on GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. 1771144954228404224.png The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. Investors and stakeholders in Intuit Inc may find the insider's recent sale noteworthy as they assess the company's stock valuation and insider sentiment.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.