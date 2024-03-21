Mar 21, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT
Adam Winslow - Direct Line Insurance Group plc - CEO
Great. Good morning, everybody. It's a pleasure to be here today. I wanted to start by taking the opportunity to introduce myself to you all and say that I'm committed to the road ahead and have great belief in DLG's potential. I acknowledge that the past few years have been tough and that we haven't delivered good value for our shareholders.
We need to significantly improve our performance and I believe on the right person to lead DLG through this challenge. I know the winning playbook in personal lines. I've run transformations turning around legacy organizations and successfully built and led execution-focused teams before.
We'll start with Neil, he'll take you through our full year 2023 results. Then I'll spend some time sharing my initial reflections on the business and my forward-looking plan before taking your questions. Neil over to you.
Neil Manser - Direct Line Insurance Group plc - CFO
Thanks, Adam, and good morning, everyone. So if I stand back and look at the second half of 2023
