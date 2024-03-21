Q4 2023 Tupy SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 21, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the conference call of Tupy for the earnings of Q4 2023. This conference is being recorded, and the replay may be accessed at our website at wright dot 2 p.m. It is also available for download. All the participants will be in the listen mode only.



And next, we will begin the Q&A session. When further instructions will be supplied. The presentation is being recorded and translated translation is available. Please click on the interpretation button. You can hear the conference call in English and you can also silence, you can mute your original audio.



Before proceeding, I'd like to reinforce that the declarations are based on beliefs and assumptions of the Company's management and information available to the Company. They may involve risks and uncertainties bearing in mind that they refer to future events depending on circumstances that may or may not occur. Investors, analysts and journalists should bear in mind that events related to macroeconomic environment, the segment and other factors may cause the results to be different from