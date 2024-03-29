AutoZone Inc (AZO) Senior Vice President Eric Gould Sells 2,100 Shares

AutoZone Inc (AZO, Financial), a leading retailer and a distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Senior Vice President Eric Gould sold 2,100 shares of the company on March 21, 2024. The transaction was executed at a price of $3,200 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $6,720,000. Following this transaction, the insider's total holdings in AutoZone Inc have changed, reflecting the latest insider activity within the company. Over the past year, Eric Gould has sold a total of 4,460 shares of AutoZone Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest sale continues a pattern of insider selling activity at the company. 1771295945150066688.png The insider transaction history for AutoZone Inc shows a trend of more insider sales than purchases over the past year. There has been only 1 insider buy and 22 insider sells during this period. AutoZone Inc's stock market capitalization stands at $56.049 billion as of the date of the insider sale. The company's shares were trading at $3,200 on the day of the transaction. The price-earnings ratio of AutoZone Inc is 22.81, which is above the industry median of 18.57 and also higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This valuation metric suggests a premium compared to the industry and the company's own trading history. 1771295968306819072.png Considering the stock's price of $3,200 and the GuruFocus Value of $2,817.32, AutoZone Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.14, indicating that the stock is Modestly Overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. AutoZone Inc operates in the automotive aftermarket industry, providing a range of products for car maintenance and repair, including replacement parts, accessories, and automotive chemicals. The company serves both do-it-yourself customers and professional installers through its extensive network of stores and online platforms.

