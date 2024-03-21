Full Year 2023 Energean PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 21, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT

Mathios Rigas - Energean plc - CEO



Thank you, and thank you, everyone, for joining our call today. Thank you for being with us. I would like to start today with the key highlights of what we've seen over 2023, and then we'll go into the following year outlook '23 for us was a fantastic year. I would call it a transformational year, where we've seen production grow by over 20 -- 200% year on year to reach approximately 150,000 barrels of oil a day. And it's fantastic to see the company continue to grow, to bring new projects on stream, to bring NEA/NI on stream in Egypt, to further stabilize our production in the region.



We are operating obviously in a very challenging geopolitical environment. But all of our operations have worked without any impact. We've