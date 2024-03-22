Mar 22, 2024 / 03:45AM GMT

Ruisheng Sheng - Ping An Insurance(Group)Company of China - Ltd. - Company Secretary, Board Secretary & Brand Director



[Interpreted] Good morning. Welcome to the 2023 annual results announcement for Ping An Group. I'm Richard Sheng, the Board Secretary of the company. I will be hosting the meeting together with (inaudible) in Ping An. We'll be doing this via on-site with webcast and conference call. We're going to have Mr. Ling to introduce you the management team in Hong Kong. Thank you. Here, we have Dr. Peter Ma, Chairman. Also in Hong Kong, we have co-CEO and Senior Vice President, Mr. Michael Guo. And Ms. Fu Xin, Senior Vice President. Back to you Mr. Xiang to introduce the management present in Shanghai.



Unidentified Company Representative -



Thank you. In Shanghai, we have President and co-CEO, Mr. Xie Yonglin; Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Zhang Zhichun; and Chief Investment Officer, Mr. Benjamin Deng. Ms. Fu is going to take you through the 2023 business overview and the management on both venue will take your