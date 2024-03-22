Mar 22, 2024 / 03:45AM GMT
Ruisheng Sheng - Ping An Insurance(Group)Company of China - Ltd. - Company Secretary, Board Secretary & Brand Director
[Interpreted] Good morning. Welcome to the 2023 annual results announcement for Ping An Group. I'm Richard Sheng, the Board Secretary of the company. I will be hosting the meeting together with (inaudible) in Ping An. We'll be doing this via on-site with webcast and conference call. We're going to have Mr. Ling to introduce you the management team in Hong Kong. Thank you. Here, we have Dr. Peter Ma, Chairman. Also in Hong Kong, we have co-CEO and Senior Vice President, Mr. Michael Guo. And Ms. Fu Xin, Senior Vice President. Back to you Mr. Xiang to introduce the management present in Shanghai.
Unidentified Company Representative -
Thank you. In Shanghai, we have President and co-CEO, Mr. Xie Yonglin; Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Zhang Zhichun; and Chief Investment Officer, Mr. Benjamin Deng. Ms. Fu is going to take you through the 2023 business overview and the management on both venue will take your
Q4 2023 Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 22, 2024 / 03:45AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...