Q4 2023 Fubon Financial Holding Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 22, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT

Chia-Hui Wang - Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - SVP



Thank you, and welcome, everyone. Thank you for joining Fubon Financial's year 2023 results call today. I'm Amanda from Investor Relations. And there will be two sessions in call today, including Fubon's performance review and followed by the Q&A hosted by the President, Mr. Harn and the senior management team.



So for now, please turn to Page 4 of the presentation. As you can see, the Fubon's year '23 result, in '23 it's quite robust. In terms of the profit, we again, top among the holding companies for year -- the 15th year and net profit also ramped up. From subsidiaries performance, Fubon Life also is among the top in life sector.