Mar 22, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Asli Demirel - Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii AS - IR Director



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Anadolu Efes' full-year '23 financial results conference call on our webcast. My name is Asli Demirel. I'm the Investor Relations and Risk Management Director of Anadolu Efes. Our presenters today, Mr. Onur Alturk, the CEO; and Mr. Gokce Yanasmayan, CFO. (Event Instructions)



I would also like to underline that as stipulated by the decree of the Capital Markets Board, the financial statements for the full year '23, have been presented in accordance with the Turkish Accounting Standards 29, the financial reporting and hyperinflationary economies and retrospective adjustments have been made for the prior periods in alignment with the same standard. In this presentation, certain financial items and metrics may be presented without inflation adjustments in order to ensure comparability with previous quarters and to facilitate analysis of our performance related to our '23 guidance.



It's important to note that the financials presented without the impact of 29 are unaudited. Unless explicitly