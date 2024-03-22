Q4 2023 K-Bro Linen Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 22, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the K-Bro Linen Systems Inc. fourth quarter 2023 results conference call. Note that all phone lines are in a listen only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question and answer session. And if at any time during this call you require immediate assistance, please press star zero for the operator also note that this call is being recorded on March 22, 2024. And I would like to turn the conference over to Kristie Plaquin. Please go ahead.



Kristie L. Plaquin K-Bro Linen Inc.-CFO



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today and welcome to our fourth quarter results conference call. On the line with me today is Linda McCurdy, President and Chief Executive Officer. Following our remarks today, we will open it up for questions.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that statements made during our prepared remarks or in the Q&A portion of the conference call with reference to management's expectations or our predictions of the