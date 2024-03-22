Q4 2023 Karora Resources Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 22, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Joelle, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Karora Resources fourth quarter 2023 conference call. (Operator Instructions) Thank you. I would now like to turn the conference over to Paul Huet, Chairman and CEO of Karora Resources. Please go ahead.



Paul Huet - Karora Resources Inc. - Chairman, CEO



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. I would like to welcome you to Karora Resources fourth quarter 2023 conference call. Please note, we will be referencing a slide deck, which is available on the homepage of our website as well as through the webcast of this call.



Slide 3 and for the cautionary note, before I begin the presentation, I would like to remind you to please review our cautionary statements regarding forward-looking information and non-IFRS measures. These statements can be found in our fourth quarter MD&A news release and in our presentation slides over to Slide 5. Tonight, we are joining you from our Beta Hunt mine in Western Australia.



