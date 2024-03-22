Q4 2023 Wilson Sons SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 22, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Joining us today are Mr. Fernando Salek, the company CEO; Mr. Arnaldo Calbucci, the COO; Mr. Michael Connell, Investor Relations Officer; and Mr. Marcelo Torres, Controller.



Page 2 of the presentation contains the usual disclaimers regarding forward-looking statements.



Fernando Salek - Wilson Sons SA - CEO & CFO



Thank you. We'll start our discussion on slide 4, focusing on safety and sustainability. In 2023, we recorded a lost-time injury frequency rate of 0.26 incidents per million hours worked. Once again, outperforming the world-class benchmark and demonstrating a 48% improvement compared to our performance in 2022. Our unwavering commitment to safety continues to be a