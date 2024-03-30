Sterling Infrastructure Inc (STRL, Financial) has reported an insider sell by CEO Joseph Cutillo, according to a recent SEC filing. On March 22, 2024, the insider sold a total of 122,004 shares of the company. Sterling Infrastructure Inc is a construction company engaged in the building, reconstruction, and repair of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the United States, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, sewer and storm drainage systems. Over the past year, Joseph Cutillo has sold 122,004 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider selling at Sterling Infrastructure Inc, with a total of 7 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Sterling Infrastructure Inc were trading at $110.47, giving the company a market cap of $3.461 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 25.18, which is above both the industry median of 15.31 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $38.03, indicates that Sterling Infrastructure Inc is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.9. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The insider's sell transaction provides investors with data on the actions of company executives and can be a factor to consider in their investment decisions. However, it is important to note that insider transactions are not necessarily indicative of future stock performance and should be evaluated alongside other financial and market information.

