Bruce Posey, Chief Legal Officer of Qualys Inc (QLYS, Financial), sold 1,430 shares of the company on March 20, 2024, as reported in an SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $164.91 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $235,823.30.

Qualys Inc is a provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions that enable organizations to identify security risks to their IT infrastructures, help protect their IT systems and applications from cyber-attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 24,416 shares of Qualys Inc and has not made any purchase of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys but 39 insider sells for the company.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Qualys Inc were trading at $164.91, giving the company a market capitalization of $6.144 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stood at 41.13, which is above the industry median of 28.1 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 0.95, with a GF Value of $174.36, indicating that Qualys Inc was fairly valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the selling pattern of insiders over the past year, with a notable absence of insider purchases and a consistent presence of insider sales.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's valuation, suggesting that the current price is in line with the intrinsic value estimated by GuruFocus.

