On March 21, 2024, Edward Stack, the Executive Chairman and 10% Owner of Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS, Financial), sold 151,210 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing, providing insight into the insider's trading activities.

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc is a leading omnichannel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company operates through a blend of dedicated teammates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Lodge/Outdoor, Fitness, and Footwear.

According to the data provided, over the past year, Edward Stack has not made any purchases of Dick's Sporting Goods Inc stock but has sold a total of 151,210 shares.

The insider transaction history at Dick's Sporting Goods Inc reveals a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there have been 4 insider buys and 19 insider sells. This data can offer a glimpse into the sentiment insiders have about the company's stock performance and future outlook.

On the day of the sale, shares of Dick's Sporting Goods Inc were trading at $220.93, resulting in a market cap of $18.085 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stood at 19.74, which is above both the industry median of 18.57 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $148.31, indicates that Dick's Sporting Goods Inc is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.49. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent sale may attract the attention of investors and analysts who track insider trading activities as part of their investment research. It is important to note that insider trading data is just one aspect to consider when evaluating a company's stock and should be looked at in the context of other financial data and market trends.

