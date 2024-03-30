Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB, Financial), a company specializing in cybersecurity solutions, including vulnerability assessment and management, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. Mark Thurmond, the Chief Operating Officer of Tenable Holdings Inc, sold 10,824 shares of the company on March 20, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC Filing.

The insider's recent sell brings the total number of shares sold by Mark Thurmond over the past year to 110,222, with no shares purchased during the same period.

The insider transaction history for Tenable Holdings Inc reveals a pattern of insider sells, with 52 recorded over the past year and no insider buys in the same timeframe.

On the date of the insider's recent sell, shares of Tenable Holdings Inc were trading at $49, resulting in a market capitalization of $5.719 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.89, with a GuruFocus Value of $54.88, indicating that Tenable Holdings Inc is considered modestly undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

