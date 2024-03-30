Amy Weaver, President and Chief Financial Officer of Salesforce Inc (CRM, Financial), sold 7,075 shares of the company on March 22, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $309.32 per share, resulting in a total value of $2,188,774.

Salesforce Inc (CRM, Financial) is a global leader in customer relationship management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together. It is the provider of a leading cloud-based CRM platform, which enables businesses to manage customer interactions and data throughout the customer lifecycle.

Over the past year, Amy Weaver has sold a total of 297,514 shares of Salesforce Inc (CRM, Financial) and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Salesforce Inc (CRM) shows a pattern of insider selling, with 341 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Salesforce Inc (CRM, Financial) were trading at $309.32, giving the company a market capitalization of $298.54 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 73.28, which is above the industry median of 28.1 and below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.26, with a GF Value of $245.68, indicating that Salesforce Inc (CRM, Financial) is considered modestly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation analysis.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent sale may provide investors with an insight into the company's current valuation and insider sentiment. However, investors are encouraged to consider the broader context of the market and the company's financial performance when evaluating the significance of insider transactions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.