Keyvan Mohajer, CEO and 10% Owner of SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN, Financial), has sold 31,665 shares of the company on March 22, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total value of $192,543.20.

SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN, Financial) is a company that specializes in voice-enabled AI and conversational intelligence technologies. The company's solutions are designed to enable businesses and consumers to interact with products and services through intuitive voice commands, providing a more natural and efficient user experience.

Over the past year, Keyvan Mohajer has sold a total of 537,169 shares of SoundHound AI Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a pattern of insider sales by Mohajer, with no insider buys reported over the same period.

The insider transaction history for SoundHound AI Inc shows a total of 49 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. This trend suggests that insiders may perceive the stock as fully valued or are taking profits off the table.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of SoundHound AI Inc were trading at $6.08, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.897 billion.

Investors often monitor insider sales as they can provide insights into how corporate executives, directors, and major shareholders view the stock's current valuation and future prospects. While insider selling is not always indicative of a stock's future performance, it can provide context for potential investors when considered alongside other financial data and market analysis.

