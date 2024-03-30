SoundHound AI Inc CEO and 10% Owner Keyvan Mohajer Sells 31,665 Shares

Author's Avatar

Keyvan Mohajer, CEO and 10% Owner of SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN, Financial), has sold 31,665 shares of the company on March 22, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total value of $192,543.20.

SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN, Financial) is a company that specializes in voice-enabled AI and conversational intelligence technologies. The company's solutions are designed to enable businesses and consumers to interact with products and services through intuitive voice commands, providing a more natural and efficient user experience.

Over the past year, Keyvan Mohajer has sold a total of 537,169 shares of SoundHound AI Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a pattern of insider sales by Mohajer, with no insider buys reported over the same period.

The insider transaction history for SoundHound AI Inc shows a total of 49 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. This trend suggests that insiders may perceive the stock as fully valued or are taking profits off the table.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of SoundHound AI Inc were trading at $6.08, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.897 billion.

1771411902111576064.png

Investors often monitor insider sales as they can provide insights into how corporate executives, directors, and major shareholders view the stock's current valuation and future prospects. While insider selling is not always indicative of a stock's future performance, it can provide context for potential investors when considered alongside other financial data and market analysis.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.