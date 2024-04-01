Valmet Corp's Dividend Analysis

Understanding the Dividend Prospects of Valmet Corp

Valmet Corp (VOYJF, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.68 per share, payable on 2024-04-11, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-03-25. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Valmet Corp's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Valmet Corp Do?

Valmet Corp is a Finland-based company that supplies technologies, automation solutions, and other services to customers in the pulp, paper, and energy industries. The company has three segments: Services, Automation, and Process Technologies. It generates maximum revenue from the Process Technologies segment. The Process Technologies segment provides technology solutions for pulp and energy production, as well as for biomass conversion and emission control. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from EMEA followed by North America.

A Glimpse at Valmet Corp's Dividend History

Valmet Corp has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2014. Dividends are currently distributed on a bi-annual basis. Valmet Corp has increased its dividend each year since 2014. The stock is thus listed as a dividend achiever, an honor that is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 10 years.

Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Valmet Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Valmet Corp currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 5.18% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 5.32%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Valmet Corp's annual dividend growth rate was 17.60%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 19.60% per year. Based on Valmet Corp's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Valmet Corp stock as of today is approximately 12.68%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-12-31, Valmet Corp's dividend payout ratio is 0.66.

Valmet Corp's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Valmet Corp's profitability 8 out of 10 as of 2023-12-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Valmet Corp's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Valmet Corp's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Valmet Corp's revenue has increased by approximately 6.30% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 53.86% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Valmet Corp's earnings increased by approximately 5.80% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 58.43% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 13.40%, which underperforms approximately 37.99% of global competitors.

Next Steps

In conclusion, Valmet Corp's dividend payments, steady dividend growth rate, moderate payout ratio, and robust profitability form a strong foundation for continued dividend payments. However, growth metrics present a more nuanced picture, with revenue and earnings growth rates trailing a significant portion of global competitors. This suggests that while the dividend may be sustainable in the near term, investors should closely monitor the company's ability to innovate and capture market share to ensure long-term dividend sustainability. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.