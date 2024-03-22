OmniAb Inc (OABI) President and CEO Matthew Foehr Acquires 225,000 Shares

Author's Avatar

In a recent transaction on March 22, 2024, Matthew Foehr, the President and Chief Executive Officer of OmniAb Inc (OABI, Financial), has increased his stake in the company by purchasing 225,000 shares. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

OmniAb Inc (OABI, Financial) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibody-based therapeutics. The company's proprietary technology platform is designed to produce high-quality, fully human antibodies for use in a range of therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology, and infectious diseases.

Insider buying and selling activities are closely monitored by investors as they can provide insights into a company's financial health and future prospects. An insider purchase can be seen as a positive sign, indicating that executives and directors may have a bullish outlook on the company's future performance.

Over the past year, Matthew Foehr has been actively increasing his holdings in OmniAb Inc, with a total of 1,120,000 shares purchased and no shares sold. This latest acquisition of 225,000 shares further solidifies the insider's commitment to the company.

The insider transaction history for OmniAb Inc shows a pattern of more insider buying than selling over the past year. There have been 6 insider buys and 3 insider sells, suggesting a generally positive sentiment among those with intimate knowledge of the company.

On the day of the insider's recent purchase, shares of OmniAb Inc were trading at $5.19, valuing the company at a market cap of $638.052 million.

1772262298853994496.png

Investors and analysts often look at insider trading patterns for additional context to the company's financial statements and market performance. The consistent buying activity by the insider, particularly in large quantities, may be a signal to shareholders and potential investors regarding the company's trajectory.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.