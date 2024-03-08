Full Year 2023 HusCompagniet A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 08, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Martin Ravn-Nielsen - HusCompagniet A/S-CEO



Thank you for joining us today. My name is Martin Ravn-Nielsen, and I'm Chief Executive Officer of HusCompagniet. I'm very pleased to have our new CFO, Allan Auning-Hansen by my side. Allan has been interim CFO since November, and I'm thrilled that he had yesterday exited the position on a permanent basis. We are both looking forward to presenting the highlights of tough '23 and commencing our outlook for '24 on this call. After the presentation, we will take your questions.



Let's turn to slide 2 for the highlights. '23 was another difficult year as we faced extremely challenging market conditions, customers remaining pessimistic and demand for new houses were low. Still, we are pleased to report that we have navigated the uncertainty and maintained our focus on delivering on our promises