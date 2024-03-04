Mar 04, 2024 / 11:30PM GMT

Patrick D. Walravens - JMP Securities LLC, Research Division - MD, Director of Technology Research & Equity Research Analyst



All right. Great. Why don't we go ahead and get started. So we're just delighted to have Snowflake with us here at The Citizens JMP Technology Conference at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in San Francisco. And thank you to Mike Scarpelli for coming and spending some time with us. How are you doing?



Michael P. Scarpelli - Snowflake Inc. - CFO



I'm good, other than that light is blinding me right now. It's terrible.



Patrick D. Walravens - JMP Securities LLC, Research Division - MD, Director of Technology Research & Equity Research Analyst



I know. It's blinding. I was -- I know. I know. I know.



Michael P. Scarpelli - Snowflake Inc. - CFO



So if I'm not looking there, it's because I can't really see.



Patrick D. Walravens - JMP Securities LLC, Research Division - MD, Director of Technology Research & Equity Research Analyst<