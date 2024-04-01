China's New Tech Guidelines Impact Major US Chip and Tech Firms

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Over the recent weekend, China introduced new guidelines that have significant implications for major US technology firms, particularly those in the semiconductor industry. Notably, Intel (INTC, Financial) and Advanced Micro (AMD, Financial) are directly affected as the guidelines prevent government computers in China from using processors from these companies. The move is a boost for Arm (ARM, Financial), which utilizes a different architecture from Intel and AMD's x86. Additionally, the guidelines pose challenges for NVIDIA (NVDA, Financial), known for its GPUs, as the restrictions focus on CPUs.

The impact of China's new policies extends beyond chip manufacturers to software giants like Microsoft (MSFT, Financial). The guidelines favor the use of domestically produced operating systems, primarily based on Linux, over Microsoft's Windows. This development is part of broader tensions between the U.S. and China, with both nations imposing restrictions on each other's technology companies, citing national security concerns.

The U.S. has taken several steps to limit the operations of Chinese tech firms within its borders, including banning sales of new equipment from Huawei and ZTE, imposing export curbs on high-performance chips, and restricting AI chip exports to China. In retaliation, China has limited the use of Apple's (AAPL, Financial) iPhones among its agencies and state-backed firms.

  • Intel (INTC, Financial) has managed to navigate export curbs until now, even retaining its license to sell chips to Huawei, unlike AMD. However, the new guidelines could disrupt Intel's significant revenue from China, which accounts for 27% of its total revenue in FY23.
  • AMD, which relies less on China for its revenue, faces additional challenges from the new regulations. Despite deriving only 15% of its FY23 revenue from China, the restrictions complicate AMD's efforts to compete more effectively against NVIDIA.

China's latest move to tighten restrictions on U.S. tech firms introduces new challenges for the affected companies. While these developments are part of ongoing tensions between the two countries, they underscore the geopolitical risks that major tech firms face in international markets. Earlier warnings had indicated that companies like Intel might face China-related challenges, highlighting the broader implications of strained U.S.-China relations on the tech industry.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.