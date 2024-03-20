Mar 20, 2024 / 09:40AM GMT

Brian J. West - The Boeing Company - Executive VP of Finance & CFO



And thank you for joining us. I'm Brian West, CFO and Executive Vice President Finance of the Boeing Company. Thanks for taking time out and spending here with us today. Nice to be here.



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Securities, Research Division - MD in Equity Research & Industry AnalystYes. So maybe to start it off, there's been a lot of headlines about Boeing lately. How do you think about what's confronting Boeing? And what is Boeing doing that encourage the changes required for the company to reemphasize a focus on quality, safety and compliance?- The Boeing Company - Executive VP of Finance & CFOLet me start by saying that we continue to be fully committed to transparency and accountability with our regulators. The FAA is deeply involved and undertaking a tougher audit than anything we've ever been through before. And as they do their important work, we're undertaking comprehensive actions so