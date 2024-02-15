Full Year 2023 Hexagon Composites ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Karen Romer - Hexagon Composites ASA - SVP-Communications



Good morning, and welcome to Hexagon Composites fourth quarter 2023 and full year presentation. My name is Karen Romer. I'm the SVP of Communications for Hexagon. And joining me here in the studio in Oslo or the auditorium in Oslo is Jon Erik Engeset who is the CEO of Hexagon and David Bandele, who will be the CFO and will be presenting the results. We're going to start out today with the market, the highlights from the quarter as well as a market update from Jon Erik followed by financials and the outlook.



After we've gone through the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. If you are in our digital audience, you can just use the field to the right of the screen to send your question, and we'll make sure it's asked up here and then also, of course, in the room here today. So it's lovely to see all of you. And without further ado, I will now hand over to Jon Erik.



Jon Erik Engeset - Hexagon Composites ASA - CEO



Thank you, Karen. Good morning. Happy to take you through Q4 and