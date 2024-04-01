Legacy Housing Corp (LEGH, Financial), a company specializing in the manufacturing and financing of mobile homes, has reported an insider purchase by Director Jeffrey Stouder. According to a recent SEC Filing, the insider acquired 4,900 shares of the company on March 21, 2024. Jeffrey Stouder's trades over the past year indicate a bullish pattern within the company's stock transactions. The insider has purchased a total of 4,900 shares and has not sold any shares in the same period. The insider transaction history for Legacy Housing Corp reveals a contrast in activity. There have been 2 insider buys and 102 insider sells over the past year, suggesting a trend where insiders are more inclined to sell their shares than to purchase. On the valuation front, Legacy Housing Corp shares were trading at $21.11 on the day of the insider's recent transaction. The company's market cap stands at $490.469 million. The price-earnings ratio of 9.26 is below both the industry median of 11.2 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio, indicating a potentially undervalued stock in comparison to its peers. However, when considering the GuruFocus Value, which is set at $17.10, Legacy Housing Corp appears to be Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.23. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from analysts. The insider's decision to increase their stake in Legacy Housing Corp could be interpreted in various ways by investors. While the company's stock is currently trading above its GF Value, the insider's purchase might signal confidence in the company's future prospects. Investors and analysts will continue to monitor insider activity and company performance to gauge the potential direction of Legacy Housing Corp's stock price.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.