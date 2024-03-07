Mar 07, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Paolo Lesbo - TIM S.p.A. - Head of IR



Good afternoon and welcome to TIM Capital Market Day, where we present free to run, our 2024-26 plan. My name is Paolo Lesbo, Head of Investor Relation. This morning, we had a busy situation in the stock market. We are going to have a busy schedule this afternoon, so I want to set out the agenda.



Our CEO, Pietro Labriola, would start in Chapter one, driving the telco evolution, outlining the strategy and the 2026 targets. Andrea Rossini, Head of TIM Consumer will explain the strategic priorities and key trends of our domestic consumer and SMB business, followed by Elio Schiavo, Head of TIM Enterprise.



We'll then move to chapter 4, where Leo Capitol Hill, Head of Technology and Innovation will explain our approach in terms of network strategy and technology. Alessandro Cecchini, Head of Transformation will present the updated plan for cost reduction in the domestic business. With a move to TIM Brasil, presented by the CEO, Alberto Griselli, outlining the strategy and most importantly, presenting the updated shareholder remuneration policy.



