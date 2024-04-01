EU Probes Alphabet (GOOGL), Apple (AAPL), and Meta (FB) Under Digital Markets Act

Author's Avatar
56 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

The European Union initiated investigations on Monday into Alphabet (GOOGL, Financial), Apple (AAPL, Financial), and Meta (FB, Financial) for potentially violating the Digital Markets Act (DMA), aiming to curb Big Tech's dominance and ensure fair competition. The law, targeting companies designated as "gatekeepers" due to their market power, includes Amazon (AMZN, Financial), Microsoft (MSFT, Financial), and TikTok's parent company ByteDance, alongside the investigated firms.

These companies had until March 7 to align with the DMA's regulations, which focus on promoting competition and offering users more choices on tech platforms. Failure to comply could lead to fines up to 10% of the company's global annual revenue. The EU Commission aims to conclude these investigations within a year.

The investigations cover several key areas:

  • Anti-Steering Practices: Alphabet and Apple are scrutinized for their in-app payment systems, which take a cut from transactions. The EU is examining whether these companies hinder app developers from directing users to alternative payment methods to avoid fees.
  • Self-Preferencing: The probe also looks into whether Google unfairly prioritizes its services, like Google Hotels or Google Flights, over competitors in search results. Although Amazon's practices of favoring its products were noted, an official investigation has not been launched.

Additional concerns include Apple's compliance with DMA requirements for software uninstallation and default setting changes, and Meta's approach to user data consolidation across platforms. The latter's introduction of a "pay or be tracked" policy, offering an ad-free experience at a cost, is under scrutiny for not providing a genuine choice to users.

Google, Apple, and Meta have responded to the investigations, expressing their intentions to defend their practices and efforts to comply with the DMA. Google has already made significant adjustments to its services in anticipation of the DMA's enforcement.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.