Full Year 2023 Eurazeo SE Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 07, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

William Kadouch-Chassaing - Eurazao SE - Co-CEO



Good morning to all. Thanks for joining this call. Christophe and I are pleased to welcome you to Eurazeo's 2023 annual results presentation.



Our presentation will be in three parts. First, I will share with you the financial and non-financial highlights for the year. Second, Christophe will focus on fundraising, commercial dynamic, and asset rotation. Third and last, I will detail our financial results. We'll then be available to take questions.



Let me start with the highlights of the year. It has been a year since Christophe and I were appointed as co-CEOs of Eurazeo by the Supervisory Board. Together with Sophie and Olivier, members of the Executive Board and the whole team at Eurazeo, we have been focused on, especially three things: defining our midterm strategy, laying the foundation for future growth, and delivering on our 2023 growth targets. In a nutshell, 2023 was a year of transformation and growth.



On strategy, we have a clear ambition. It is to become the leading alternative asset manager across the