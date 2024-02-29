Full Year 2023 Wendel SE Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT

Laurent Mignon - Wendel SE - Group CEO



Good morning to everybody. Thank you for joining us through visual or being here. In the room for this 2023 full year result of Wendel, very happy to be in front of you with David, we will present to you the earnings of Wendel for the year 2023, an important year for Wendel. Benoit Drillaud, our CFO, will be there also to present to you the numbers. And after the presentation, we'll be happy to answer to any of the questions that you may have.



So again, I'm very pleased to be with you. It has been -- it's the first time not I'm presenting the earnings, but the first full year earnings I'm presenting for Wendel. 2023 -- I think I have to move the slide. 2023 has been an exciting year and a year of a lot of action and transformation for Wendel.



As you remember, we had -- when we last met for a live physical presentation like this one, it was in March 2023, where we presented the new strategy of Wendel. Since then, I think we've been very active in making sure that we can implement that strategy and start to transform Wendel. Obviously, everything has