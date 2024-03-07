Securitas AB Investor Day Transcript

Mar 07, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Micaela SjÃ¶kvist - Securitas AB - VP, IR



(video playing)



(inaudible) 2024. I am Micaela SjÃ¶kvist and I'm heading up the IR function at Securitas. Today's event is all about helping you understand our journey to our 8% operating margin target by the end of 2025. We are hosting two Q&A sessions and we will be taking questions both from the audience and from online. So don't forget to post your questions.



Now let's kick off this event with our CEO, Magnus Ahlqvist.



Magnus Ahlqvist Ahlqvist - Securitas AB - President & CEO



Thank you, Micaela. And great to see you everyone. Very happy to see everyone here in Stockholm, but also want to say a special welcome also I know there are many people who are joining also over the webcast. It's a really exciting time at Securitas and we have done a lot since we met last time just in the last 18 months. And it's been a number of years of extensive transformation that we initiated back in 2019 and 2020. But we are now very well positioned to deliver higher value than before.



