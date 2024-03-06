Mar 06, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Eric Trappier - Dassault Aviation sociÃ©tÃ©anonyme-Chairman&CEO



Welcome. Welcome to this press conference for 2023. As usual, we're going to begin with the film summarizing the major highlights for 2023 for Dassault.



So now we're going to go on to the results. Just to tell you about the context, the contact is very complicated with the war at the doors of Europe, the war in Ukraine, the conflict in the Middle East since last October, disruptions in supply chains and global trade, all the environmental challenges that are very important to prepare for the future. And this year, elections in the United States, Europe, India, Indonesia, it's done. And this could have an influence on our markets.



Now just to recall, as I said in the film, 18 Rafales for Indonesia, this allowed us to have the 42 Rafales signed a few years ago, 18