CaixaBank SA Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Mar 21, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri Tellaeche - CaixaBank, S.A. - Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, dear shareholders, welcome you all on my behalf and on behalf of the Board of Directors to the General Meeting Shareholders to be held here at Palacio de



Congresos de ValÃ¨ncia. First of all, I want to say thank you to all of you who are here and those who are online and those who are watching us with the streaming. Following the articles of incorporation and the regulation of our board has allowed for the online with streaming in real time for the shareholders. So they can really vote and do all the -- and exercise all the rights they have on the notice of call.



And also the shareholders have been able to attend to vote and to delegate their votes and to communicate distance for this general meeting. I want to say that VuroVeritas has certified and audit this general meeting as a sustainable one, airline with the goals of the sustainable goals we -- we have -- you can check that on our website.



The general meeting has been -- is being held to approve the annual