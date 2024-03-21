Executive Vice President Douglas Jellison has sold 19,506 shares of Nucor Corp (NUE, Financial) on March 21, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 36,191 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

Nucor Corp (NUE, Financial) is a leading manufacturer of steel and steel products. The company also engages in the fabrication of steel products, including joists and joist girders, steel deck, fabricated concrete reinforcing steel, cold finished steel, steel fasteners, metal building systems, steel grating, and wire and wire mesh. Nucor operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials.

The insider transaction history for Nucor Corp (NUE, Financial) indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There has been a total of 1 insider buy and 20 insider sells during this period.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Nucor Corp were trading at $193.41, giving the company a market capitalization of $47.467 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 10.96, which is below the industry median of 13.24 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $193.41 and a GuruFocus Value of $147.10, Nucor Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.31, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.