DSV A/S Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Mar 14, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Thomas Stig Plenborg - DSV A/S-Independent Chairman



Good afternoon, everyone. Dear shareholder, welcoming to this Annual General Meeting here in Hedehusene, and thank you for showing up physically. Also to the ones joining us online, welcome and to our employees on the back balcony, also welcome to you guys.



This AGM will be a little different from we are used to because it will be held in English. That means that our discussion and presentation will be in English. This follows our Articles of Association that allow us to speak English. And also our investor base are broadly speaking from outside Denmark.83% of our shareholders are living outside this country.



English is also the corporate language in DSV and also in the Board room where we have 2 non-Danish persons on board, who do not speak Danish as well. For those participating here in Hedehusene who prefer to have the translation into Danish, there'll be an option with a headset if that is preferred. And if you don't have it yet, you should just go to one of the nice people we have around here, and