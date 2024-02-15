Q4 2023 Koninklijke BAM Groep NV Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Michel Aupers - Koninklijke BAM Groep NV - IR Manager



Good morning, everyone. I'm Michel Aupers, Investor Relations Manager at Royal BAM Group. Welcome to everyone joining this analyst meeting here in Amsterdam or in the audio webcast. The meeting is hosted by our CEO, Ruud Joosten; and our CFO, Frans den Houter. They will give a short presentation on key points of BAM's result for the full year 2023. Also, they will provide the highlights of our strategy for the three year period 2024, 2026. Afterwards, we will take your questions.



I draw your attention to the disclaimer here.



Ruud, over to you, please.



Ruud Joosten - Koninklijke BAM Groep NV - CEO



Thank you, Michel, and good morning, all. This picture shows you a side of BAM that sometime is less visible. Mechanical and electrical engineering activities of BAM in the industry for [corporate in background in Alda dash], world market leader in biological crop control.



Let's start with the key points over the last year. We had a good year of 2023. We further improved our operational