Preliminary Q4 2023 Krones AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Olaf Scholz - Krones AG - Head of Investor Relations, Treasury and M&A



Okay. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call of Krones. Krones significantly increases revenue and profitability in 2023 and predicts a profitable growth path will continue in '24. That was the headline of our press release this morning. We would like to present to you now the preliminary figures for the full year '23 and provide additional explanations. We will also give you additional short information about the acquisition of Netstal, which has not been fully finalized. After the presentation by Christoph Klenk and Uta Anders, you will have the opportunity to ask questions. I think you also know how the question-and-answer session will work. So send me just a quick e-mail and I will hand over to you.



So let's start with the presentation. I think we are all interested in the details and explanations of the numbers. So I hand over to Christoph Klenk. Christoph, the floor is yours.



Christoph Klenk - Krones AG - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO



Yes. Olaf, thank