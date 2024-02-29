Feb 29, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT
Presentation
Feb 29, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Luis Amodio
Obrascon Huarte Lain SA - Executive President
* Tomas Gonzalez
Obrascon Huarte Lain SA - Managing Director
* Pedro Arellano
Obrascon Huarte Lain SA - Director / M&A, Capital Markets and Head of Investor Relations
* Jose Maria Sagardoy Lionis
Obrascon Huarte Lain SA - Chief Financial Officer
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Editor
=====================
Luis Amodio - Obrascon Huarte Lain SA - Executive President
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Allow me to thank your participation at this presentation of results corresponding to the year 2023, an event that is held a normal way.
Before focusing on our last trajectory during the last 12 months, I would like first to convey on behalf of the Board of Directors and of the management team of this company our deepest thanks to the employees of OHLA. Thank you
Q4 2023 Obrascon Huarte Lain SA Earnings Presentation Transcript
Feb 29, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...