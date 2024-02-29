Q4 2023 freenet AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Christoph Vilanek - freenet AG - CEO



Hello, everybody. Good morning from Hamburg. We're here with Ingo, myself, and our Investor Relations team to discuss preliminary full year results 2023 with you. You have all seen the corporate news and all the data, so let me straight go into the presentation.



What are the three highlights, as we call them, for the last year? I mean, first of all, I think we are all proud to hit the EUR500 million EBITDA line. Some people commented how we -- where did you find the EUR200,000. Well, we aimed for EUR500 million plus and we ended up with EUR500 million plus. That's the key message.



We are really grateful for the full team. I think the company has shown more flexibility and more adoption to the individual needs of the market and with speedy reacted on changes. I think that goes for all units. I think it was a tough year in the sense of more changes than the past, but flexibility and courage to change things has proven to be extraordinary well in freenet.



Operationally, active growth of IPTV is certainly the name of the game. We are very proud