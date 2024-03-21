Nordea Bank Abp Annual Shareholders Meeting (Swedish) Transcript

Mar 21, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Dear Nordea shareholders and everyone joining us today, welcome to Nordea's 2024 Annual General Meeting. My name is Thomas Force, and I will be the moderator of this event. Our meeting here in Helsinki can also be followed online in a live webcast. The meeting will be conducted mainly in Swedish and partially in Finnish and in English. We have simultaneous translation available to all 3 languages.



Here in the audience, you can choose your preferred language on your translation receiver. In the webcast, you can do the same from the language menu. During today's Q&A session, the floor will be open for shareholder questions here in Helsinki. In the webcast, you can also post questions by using the chat function. We will take as many questions as possible from the webcast during the Q&A. All questions here in the audience as well as online can be in Finnish, Swedish and in English. Thank you for joining us today. Now I have the pleasure to give the floor to the Chair of the Board, sir Stephen Hester.



Stephen Hester -



Good